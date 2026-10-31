Iran’s Khamenei orders ‘immediate and effective’ response to enemy threats
Supreme Leader tells military commanders to strengthen readiness and update US-Israeli targets amid reports of possible renewed strikes
Mojtaba Khamenei orders an “immediate and effective” response to enemy threats, without geographical restrictions.
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls for stronger intelligence capabilities, advanced weaponry and an updated list of US and Israeli targets.
The directive follows a report that Washington has warned Gulf countries of a possible military campaign after the US midterm elections.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has instructed the armed forces to respond immediately and effectively to threats from adversaries, without geographical restrictions, according to a statement published on his website on Saturday.
The directive came during a meeting with senior military commanders as tensions rose over the possibility of renewed US and Israeli military action against Iran.
Those attending included armed forces Chief of Staff Ali Abdollahi, army commander Amir Hatami and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi, the statement said.
Khamenei warned that if Iran faced further military or terrorist attacks, its armed forces and people would determine when and under what conditions the conflict ended, Xinhua reported.
He also called for improvements to military intelligence, the development of domestic defence doctrine and tactics, and greater use of advanced technologies to strengthen defence and security capabilities.
The Supreme Leader instructed commanders to update Iran’s target database so that a wider range of US and Israeli assets would fall within the armed forces’ reach. The statement referred to both “tangible and intangible assets”, without providing further details.
During the meeting, commanders briefed Khamenei on operational readiness and reported substantial increases in the production of ammunition and equipment for reconnaissance, support and combat operations. The account did not provide production figures.
The remarks followed a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that the United States had advised several Gulf countries to prepare for a short but intense military campaign against Iran after the US midterm elections.
Citing people briefed on the discussions, the newspaper reported that Washington and Israel were preparing for another round of major military operations.
The latest warnings come against the backdrop of joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities on 28 February.
Iran responded to those strikes with missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military bases and assets across the region. It also tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for international energy shipments.
With IANS inputs