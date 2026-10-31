Iran’s Khamenei orders ‘immediate and effective’ response to enemy threats

Mojtaba Khamenei orders an “immediate and effective” response to enemy threats, without geographical restrictions.

Iran’s Supreme Leader calls for stronger intelligence capabilities, advanced weaponry and an updated list of US and Israeli targets.

The directive follows a report that Washington has warned Gulf countries of a possible military campaign after the US midterm elections.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has instructed the armed forces to respond immediately and effectively to threats from adversaries, without geographical restrictions, according to a statement published on his website on Saturday.

The directive came during a meeting with senior military commanders as tensions rose over the possibility of renewed US and Israeli military action against Iran.

Those attending included armed forces Chief of Staff Ali Abdollahi, army commander Amir Hatami and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi, the statement said.

Khamenei warned that if Iran faced further military or terrorist attacks, its armed forces and people would determine when and under what conditions the conflict ended, Xinhua reported.

He also called for improvements to military intelligence, the development of domestic defence doctrine and tactics, and greater use of advanced technologies to strengthen defence and security capabilities.