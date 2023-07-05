World

How America celebrates its independence

And a few noteworthy happenings on this day through the years

The Battle of Bunker Hill illustration (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Battle of Bunker Hill illustration (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
user

NH Digital

As celebrations of the US independence day begin to taper down, we look at how it was celebrated this year, alongside a few significant happenings on this day through the years.

Celebrations in Boston
Celebrations in Boston

The American Independence Day celebrations in Boston were a sight to see as citizens flocked from across the city to catch a glimpse of the "star-spangled banner".

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
Twitter

The day also marked US president Joe Biden's bid to have stricter laws to curb gun violence in the country. His pledge comes at a time after a swathe of gun violence swept across the country.


How America celebrates its independence
AP

President Bill Clinton, on the other hand, had celebrated Independence Day by releasing a young American Bald Eagle named Freedom. The eagle had been let out into the wild by US Fish and Wildlife Biologist Craig Koppe along the shores of Chesapeake Bay, in 1996.


How America celebrates its independence
AP

George Bush Jr., on the other hand, spent his time playing street American football with children in Philadelphia during the 2001 celebrations.

How America celebrates its independence
The Blade

For former president Barack Obama, it was a bit different as he combined two traditional rites, one of paying respect to the Armed Forces and the other of welcoming new citizens into the country. This was done in 2011.


How America celebrates its independence
AP

Former president Richard Nixon sought to make one of the most defining amendments to the Constitution, as gave the go-ahead to eighteen-year-olds to vote, marking the beginning of the Universal Adult Franchise. It happened on the day that marked the independence celebrations in 1971.

Although the way that the presidents celebrated may look fairly different, it is the desire for equality and opportunity for all that binds them together. However, more often than not, this desire has a habit of only staying stuck on party manifestoes and a few corporate tax waivers.


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x