The California model of compensating Black Americans for slavery

California is the first state in the US to take steps toward compensating Black Americans for slavery and the more than 100 years of discrimination that followed it. The California Reparations Task Force, established in 2020, has been debating cash payouts of up to $1.2 million (€1.1 million) per person to descendants of enslaved individuals who helped build America.

If the state follows the Reparations Task Force's recommendations, which were made public on June 29, it could be looking at total payments of hundreds of billions of dollars for the harm done to formerly enslaved Californians and the discrimination their roughly 2.5 million descendants have endured since.