US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday, 29 June, struck down race-based reservation, also known as affirmative action, in universities.

With this, the court overturned the decade-old admissions policy at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Hearing a plea filed by Students for Fair Admissions—which has been a vocal critic of the practice—Chief Justice John Roberts said that while the admissions programmes in both universities were "well-intentioned", yet "[race-based] admission programmes must comply with strict scrutiny, may never use race as a stereotype or negative, and must, at some point, end".

Justice Roberts' judgement noted the colleges' admission procedures "fail each of these criteria".