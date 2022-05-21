America needs to look within: Reflections on racism and gun laws

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old white man gunned down ten people in a mall in Buffalo, New York. He live streamed the killings, and his victims were mostly blacks.

The armed terrorist had been treated for mental illness a year ago, yet he was able to arm himself with sophisticated weapons and use them on innocent victims. Just how does this happen in an educated society? Mostly because this young man had seen bigotry being normalized from the White House since he was 12. That’s the year when Donald Trump came to power and the repressed racism found a voice, promoted by news channels such as the Fox news which serve to normalize conspiracy theories such as the ‘Great Replacement theory’.

In very simple words, the Great replacement theory says that there exists a Jewish conspiracy to help migrate as many non-whites as possible to the currently white majority countries, to turn them into a minority. The believers also think the non-whites are actively producing more children to increase their numbers, to supersede the white majority.

This is not very different from bigotry that exists in many other countries, where the minorities are routinely blamed for everything that is wrong with the society or the economy – jobs, inflation and lack of medical facilities can all be deviated from, and blamed upon the ‘other’, the minority.

It turns out that even in the world’s richest country, this can be used to garner votes, to indoctrinate young minds, to create an enemy when there is none.