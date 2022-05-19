US reopens embassy in Ukraine

The Secretary said the US will "continue to support the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country" in the ongoing war with Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.



The US, Blinken added, has taken "additional measures to increase the safety of our colleagues who are returning to Kyiv and (we) have enhanced our security measures and protocols".



The US embassy in Ukraine closed on February 14, 10 days before Russia launched the special military operation in the country.