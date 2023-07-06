How is Europe's far-right capitalizing on France's unrest?

In France, the violent protests against racism and police brutality that erupted last week have been winding down. But the political aftermath of the demonstrations — not all of which were violent — has been spreading to other countries.

The outburst was triggered when a French police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old driver with a Algerian descent. According to media reports, the officer had stopped the teenager's vehicle following several dangerous traffic violations.

Political actors who are critical of — or even hostile toward — refugees and migration profit the most from crises like this. Right-wing politicians across Europe have taken advantage of the latest unrest to flood social media with xenophobia and hostility toward refugees and migrants and to call for stricter immigration policies.

In countries such as Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden or Italy, right-wing powers had already been making considerable gains.