How media misconstrued Bruce Willis’ disease for public

A great deal of media coverage of actor Bruce Willis’ medical condition, frontotemporal degeneration, was inaccurate, revealing the public’s limited knowledge of the disease, new research has revealed.

In 2022, Willis’ family released a statement saying that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, an acquired language impairment, and would retire from acting.

Ten months later, the family issued another statement indicating doctors had diagnosed Willis with a more specific condition, frontotemporal degeneration.

This resulted in an explosion of media coverage, as prominent news outlets produced stories describing frontotemporal degeneration to a public largely unfamiliar with the disease.

A new paper in the journal Innovation in Aging, published by Oxford University Press, showed that the media misconstrued the disease. Rather than describing how frontotemporal degeneration was discovered to be the underlying source of Willis’ aphasia, many reports described his aphasia as “progressing into” frontotemporal degeneration, implying they are two different disorders.