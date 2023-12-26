How the EU fights Russia's disinfo war
EU's website, EUvsDISINFO, is being used to vaccinate news consumers against false information.
Published: 26 Dec 2023, 6:48 PM
When Russia invaded Ukraine for the first time in 2014, it also launched attacks further afield, using words as weapons, less deadly but still dangerous. Brussels was the target of these missiles of misinformation.
To defend the bloc against this information warfare, the EU's External Action Service created the East Stratcom Task Force and its website EUvsDISINFO.
