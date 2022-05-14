Humanitarian aid reaches 6.4 mn people in Ukraine: UN

More than 6.4 million people have been provided with vital humanitarian assistance in Ukraine since Russia waged its ongoing war on February 24, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.



This includes more than 5.7 million people who have been able to put food on their table, while cash assistance has been provided to over 655,000 people, allowing them to cover some of their most basic needs, Xinhua news agency quoted the OCHA as saying on Friday.