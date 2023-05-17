Humanitarian crisis worsens in Sudan's capital as clashes continue

Mohamed Noureddine Hashim, a Sudanese economist, told Xinhua that "major food commodity factories and import companies of the country are in Khartoum, but most of those factories have now been vandalized to closure".



He warned the number of citizens in need of urgent aid will likely increase "as millions of employees are currently unable to work because of the war."



"Prices have increased dramatically for staple goods and there are shortages of imported goods such as wheat flour, oil, and tomato paste," said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing a report by the Mercy Corps.



"In some areas, shops have closed because of insecurity or lack of goods. Access to cash remains a significant issue in Khartoum and South Darfur, while the increase in fuel prices and transportation costs has hindered both daily life and the ability of people to move out of insecure areas," the report said.