Hurricane Helene: Death toll rises to 93, millions left without power

Hurricane Helene's destruction across the southeast of US has left 93 people dead, millions without power, and several families stranded in floodwaters, according to a media report.

Deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, CNN reported on Sunday, 29 September.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has assured that his administration is coordinating with state and local officials to provide necessary support and resources to communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

Sharing a post on X, Biden said, "I continue to be briefed by my team on the ongoing response efforts in Hurricane Helene's wake, and my administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. As we continue to support response and recovery efforts, we will make sure that no resource is spared to ensure communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding."