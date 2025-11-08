Hurricane Melissa kills at least 75, affects 5 million across the Caribbean

A week after Hurricane Melissa roared ashore in the Caribbean, its wrath still echoes across the islands — a storm that has claimed at least 75 lives and upended the lives of nearly 5 million people in Cuba, Haiti, and Jamaica, a UN spokesperson said.

What began as a swirling tempest over the Atlantic has left behind a trail of ruin — more than 770,000 people displaced, and tens of thousands of homes, schools, and hospitals reduced to twisted wreckage. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said in New York that humanitarian agencies are working “around the clock” to support relief and recovery efforts across the region.

In Jamaica, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has rushed in additional personnel to bolster the government’s emergency response and coordinate aid on the ground.