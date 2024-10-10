Hurricane Milton leaves over 200 dead, over a million without power

In Tampa, St Petersburg recorded over 41 cm of rain, with a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service. The warning points towards heavy rainfall — a potential threat to human life — which may result in catastrophic flash flooding immediately or shortly. Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays in St Petersburg, is reported to be severely damaged.

According to utility reports by poweroutage.us, Milton caused widespread power outages in Florida. Minutes after the landfall, over 70,000 homes and businesses were plunged into darkness. Reports say currently, more than 2 million homes and businesses are without power in Florida. It is reported that the highest number of outages are in Hardee County and the neighbouring Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Florida division of emergency management director Kevin Guthrie said, "Even before the hurricane was ashore, about 125 homes were destroyed, many of which were mobile homes in communities for senior citizens."

Across 15 Florida counties with a total population of about 7.2 million, authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders. Before Hurricane Milton arrived in the Tampa Bay area alone, over 3 million people were asked to evacuate their homes. Officials warned that anyone staying behind must fend for themselves as the first responders were not to risk their lives for rescue operations at the height of the storm.