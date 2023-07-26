Hyderabad woman who had left to US for Masters found starving in Chicago

A woman from Hyderabad, who went to the US two years ago to pursue a masters’ degree, has been found starving on the roads of Chicago.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who was doing Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, is said to be in depression.

Her mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima has appealed to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to intervene to bring her daughter back to India as soon as possible.

Minhaj Zaidi, 37, a resident of Moula Ali in Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, went to the US in August 2021. Wahaj Fatima wrote to the minister that she was not in touch with the family for the last two months.