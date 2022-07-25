Apple settles lawsuit with Chicago city over 'Netflix tax'

Apple has settled a lawsuit with the city of Chicago in the US over so-called 'Netflix tax' that places a 9 per cent levy on "amusements that are delivered electronically", targeting streaming services.



Chicago introduced 'Netflix tax' in 2015, extending the city's tax on tickets for recreational activities and concerts to digital entertainment platforms.



The tax was meant to make up for the lost revenue from traditional brick-and-mortar stores.



It's widely regarded as the first tax specifically targeting the likes of Disney+, Spotify and Amazon Prime Video, reports Hollywood Reporter.