Hyundai to invest $300 mn in US plant for eco-friendly cars

Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it will invest 370 billion won ($300 million) in its US plant to begin the production of environment-friendly vehicles there later this year.



Hyundai Motor will upgrade the existing assembly lines of its Alabama plant for the production of the Santa Fe gasoline hybrid model and the all-electric Genesis GV70 sport utility vehicle in October and December, respectively, the company said in a statement.



"Hyundai is taking its first steps toward bringing EV production to the United States. We are excited to showcase our team members in producing EVs here in Alabama," said Ernie Kim, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.