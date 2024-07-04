I am the Democratic Party nominee, no one pushing me out: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 3 July asserted that he is the nominee of the Democratic Party for the 5 November presidential elections and there is no pressure on him to quit the race.

Biden's statement comes following reports appearing in the media and the internal party murmurs that he should leave the election race amid his dismal performance in the presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump.

"I'm the Democratic Party's nominee. No one is pushing me out. I'm not leaving, I'm in this race to the end, and We are going to win this election. If that's all you need to hear, pitch in a few bucks to help [Vice President Harris] and me defeat Donald Trump in November," Biden said in his fundraising email on Wednesday, 3 July.

After his terrible performance in the presidential debate in Atlanta last Thursday, Biden's approval ratings have dipped, and his own party leaders are calling him to quite the race.

"Look, this campaign is bigger than me or you. Everything we believe in, everything we stand for, and everyone we are fighting for are at risk in this election," Biden said in the email.