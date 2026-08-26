I don’t support Bhagwat’s rally: Mayor Mamdani ahead of New York event

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday, 26 August, said he does not support the planned event at Madison Square Garden where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address members of the Indian diaspora.

However, he said the city may not have jurisdiction to cancel the “private" event, which is scheduled for August 29.

Bhagwat arrived in the US earlier in the day as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary-year global outreach programme. During his stay in New York, he is scheduled to participate in the Universal Oneness programme and address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Saturday, 29 August.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event,” Mamdani said at a news conference here.

The Indian-origin mayor was responding to a question on RSS, the planned event at MSG and the protests against the event.

He was asked whether the “rally” at MSG should be cancelled.

“I also stand here as the first Indian-American Mayor in our city's history, and my mother's family is all still in India," Mamdani said.