ICC seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu for war crimes, charges Hamas with 7 Oct attack

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday announced that its prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan would be submitting applications to seek arrest warrants against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant in connection with Israel's actions in Palestine, as reported by international media agencies.

Khan himself made a statement to this effect, saying Netanyahu and Gallant “bear criminal responsibility” for war crimes and crimes against humanity “committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023”.

The prosecutor has also charged Yahya Sinwar (head of Islamic militant outfit Hamas in the Gaza Strip), Mohd Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, more commonly known as DEIF (commander-in-chief of the Hamas military wing, also known as Al-Qassam Brigades), and Ismail Haniyeh.

The ICC believes all these individuals to be “criminally responsible for the killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians in attacks perpetrated by Hamas (in particular its military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades) and other armed groups on 7 October 2023 and the taking of at least 245 hostages.”