ICE flags 10,000 foreign students over suspected OPT visa fraud

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has said it identified around 10,000 foreign students, including several from India, who are suspected of misusing the Optional Practical Training (OPT) scheme linked to student visas.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons described the OPT programme as a growing source of fraud and said it had become the focus of numerous investigations by the Department of Homeland Security.

OPT allows international students studying in the United States on academic visas to work in the country for up to 12 months after graduation, with some science and technology graduates eligible for extensions of up to 24 months. The programme is also widely used as a pathway to obtaining employer-sponsored H-1B visas.

Lyons said federal authorities had uncovered several cases involving serious alleged offences linked to abuse of the programme. These included claims of espionage, intellectual property theft, employment fraud and scams targeting elderly Americans.