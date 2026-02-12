US federal authorities announce end to immigration crackdown in Minnesota

The sweeping federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota — marked by mass detentions, protests, allegations of civil rights violations and two fatal shootings of US citizens — is set to wind down, border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday.

“As a result of our efforts here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals,” Homan told reporters, announcing he had proposed ending the surge deployment and that President Donald Trump had agreed. “I have proposed, and the president has concurred, that this surge operation conclude.”

The enforcement push, known as Operation Metro Surge, began on 1 December 2025 when US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deployed thousands of federal officers across the Minneapolis–St Paul metropolitan area. Armoured vehicles, tactical units and coordinated pre-dawn raids quickly transformed neighbourhoods into heavily policed zones — conditions local officials and activists described as a de facto “siege”.

Federal authorities say more than 4,000 people were arrested during the sweeps, which the administration characterised as targeting “dangerous criminal illegal aliens”. However, legal advocates and local leaders reported detentions of individuals without criminal records, including children and US citizens, intensifying criticism of the operation’s scope and conduct.

The months-long crackdown triggered repeated demonstrations and heightened political confrontation between federal and state authorities. Tensions escalated further after two fatal shootings — of Renee Good and Alex Pretti — involving federal immigration agents, incidents that fuelled demands for oversight and contributed to mounting public backlash.