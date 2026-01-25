Minneapolis: A killing and a cover story

Democrats demanded federal immigration officers leave Minnesota after a US Border Patrol agent fatally shot a Minneapolis man, igniting furious street protests in sub-zero temperatures and compounding a city already traumatised by another killing weeks earlier.

Family identified the victim as 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti — a man who had marched against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. After the shooting, an enraged crowd descended on the scene as federal officers lashed out with batons and flash bangs.

Officials said the Minnesota National Guard was deployed at governor Tim Walz’s direction to both the shooting site and to a federal building already turned into a daily battleground between protesters and officers. Police chief Brian O’Hara admitted information on what triggered the shooting was sparse.

DHS (Department of Homeland Security) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed officers fired “defensive shots” after a handgun-carrying man “violently resisted” attempts to disarm him. But bystander videos circulating within minutes showed Pretti holding a phone — not a weapon. No footage yet shows a gun in his hand. O’Hara said police believe Pretti was a “lawful gun owner with a permit to carry”.

DHS secretary Kristi Noem accused Pretti of arriving to “impede a law enforcement operation”, demanded to know why he was armed, yet offered no evidence that he ever drew or brandished a weapon. Federal officials said the shooter was an eight-year Border Patrol veteran.

The president plunged in on social media, berating Walz and Minneapolis’s mayor, and sharing images of the firearm immigration officials claimed to have recovered.