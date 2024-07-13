ICJ to issue advisory opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian land on 19 July

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has said that it will deliver an advisory opinion on 19 July regarding the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

A public session will be held on July 19 at the Peace Palace, the seat of the ICJ in The Hague, where Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the court, will present the advisory opinion, said the court in a press statement on Friday, 12 July.

During the public hearings at the ICJ in February, Palestine, 49 UN member states, and three international organisations presented oral statements, Xinhua news agency reported.