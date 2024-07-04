Israel approves largest land seizure in West Bank in decades

Israeli authorities have approved the appropriation of 12.7 square km of land in the occupied West Bank, marking the largest single appropriation in about three decades, an Israeli settlement monitor group has said.

Peace Now, an Israeli-based settlement watchdog, said in a statement on Wednesday, 3 July that the Custodian of the State's Property in the Civil Administration, an Israeli body that approves construction in the West Bank, recently declared the seizure of this large land in the Jordan Valley, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the group, this is the largest area designated for appropriation since the Oslo Accords, a set of peace agreements signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993.

In 2024 alone, about 23.7 square km of the West Bank lands have been declared "State Lands" by Israel, reported Peace Now.