IDF announces opening of new crossing for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza

The Israeli military has said that it has opened a new crossing to bring humanitarian aid into the famine-stricken Gaza Strip.

In a press statement on Sunday, 12 May the military announced the opening of the "Western Erez crossing" between Israel and northern Gaza in coordination with the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the military, the new crossing is located west of the Erez crossing, closer to the seashore.

It added that the crossing was constructed by the Israeli military "as part of the effort to increase routes for aid to Gaza, particularly to the north of the strip".

On Sunday, the military said it launched a large-scale operation in the area of Jabaliya in northern Gaza while continuing its operations in eastern Rafah and the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing.

It stressed that it had called on the civilian population to evacuate from Jabaliya to shelters in western Gaza City.