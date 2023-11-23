IDF detains Al-Shifa hospital chief, Qatar says truce timing to be announced in hours

Israeli troops detained the director of the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Thursday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on social media.

The IDF claimed that the hospital had been used as a Hamas command centre under the watch of Mohammed Abu Selmia, who has been taken in for interrogation.

"In the hospital, under his management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity," it said in a statement.

Shortly before the confirmation of the arrest, IDF spokesperson Peter Lerner told DW that Abu Selmia "should definitely be questioned in order to answer what exactly he knew and what he didn't know."