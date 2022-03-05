If Ukraine falls, Europe falls: Zelensky

In a virtual address to thousands of protesters across major European cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if his country fell to Russia in the ongoing war, then the whole continent of Europe will fall.



On Friday night, protests against the ongoing Russian military assault on Ukraine took place in Vienna, Tbilisi, Prague, Frankfurt, Vilnius, Lyon and Bratislava.



In his address via video link, Zelensky said: "Don't be silent. Go out onto the streets. Support Ukraine. Support our freedom. This would be a victory not only over Russian troops, it would be a victory of light over darkness. A victory of good over evil. A victory of freedom over what is happening now, here, on Ukrainian land.



"Don't be silent, support Ukraine. Because if Ukraine falters, Europe will falter. If Ukraine falls, Europe will fall.



"And if we win – and I have faith in our people, I have faith in you – it would be a big victory for democracy, for our values, a victory for freedom."



Earlier on Friday in another video message reportedly from his office in Kiev, the President condemned the NATO leaders for failing to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the BBC reported.