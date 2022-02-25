IMF Chief 'deeply concerned' about Ukraine crisis

"We are assessing the implications and stand ready to support our members as needed," she added.



Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, said "we are very concerned about the human toll of this conflict and are assessing the potential impact on the global economy."



In an update to its World Economic Outlook report released in January, the IMF warned that there are many risks to global recovery, including geopolitical tensions, which could imperil energy supply, international trade, and policy cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.