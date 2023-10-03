IMF mission to arrive in Pakistan by late October for economic review: Report

The IMF will send its delegation to Pakistan in the last week of October to review the cash-strapped country’s economic performance in the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to a media report on Tuesday, 3 October.

Quoting sources in the Ministry of Finance, The Express Tribune newspaper said that during the meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, the caretaker government will also discuss reforms in various sectors, including taxes and energy.

The report said once the economic review is successfully completed, Pakistan will receive the next installment of USD 700 million from the IMF after its board's approval.

The Washington-based global lender transferred USD 1.2 billion to the cash-strapped country in July, as part of the USD 3 billion bailout programme for nine months to support the government’s efforts to stabilise the country's ailing economy.