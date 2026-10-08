IMF reaches preliminary agreement with Pakistan for $1.2 billion funding

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan that could unlock about USD 1.2 billion in new funding, subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

The funding includes about USD 1 billion under the IMF's 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and USD 210 million under the 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which supports countries in addressing climate and other long-term risks.

The staff-level agreement was reached after talks between an IMF team led by Iva Petrova and Pakistani authorities. A staff-level agreement is a provisional understanding between a country's government and an IMF negotiating team before consideration by the IMF Executive Board.

If approved, the funding would take total disbursements under the two programmes to about USD 5.7 billion.

The agreement covers the fourth review of Pakistan's EFF programme and the third review of its RSF arrangement.