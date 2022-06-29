IMF sets tough conditions for Pakistan to revive USD 6 bn loan facility: report

The make or break deal was reached following the IMF staff mission and the Pakistani team, led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, agreeing on an understanding on the 2022-23 budget after the authorities committed to generate Rs 43,600 crore more taxes and increase petroleum levy gradually up to Rs 50 per litre, the Dawn newspaper reported.



The extended fund facility package of USD 6 billion was agreed in July 2019 for a period of 39 months. So far only half of the promised money has been reimbursed.



The revival of the facility will immediately provide access to USD 1 billion, which Pakistan badly needs to buttress its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.



In its draft Memorandum for Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) document, the IMF has proposed to club the two pending programme reviews the 7th and 8th but did not indicate that it would also approve loan tranches of USD 2 billion.



The MEFP will form the basis for the staff level agreement that now Pakistani authorities will try to achieve at the earliest.



However, Finance Minister Ismail said Pakistan had received the MEFP document that showed the merger of the seventh and eighth reviews of the bailout programme and the country would receive a USD 1.9 billion loan after their approval.



The Express Tribune quoted sources as saying that in its draft MEFP document, the IMF did not mention increasing the loan tranche size to USD 1.9 billion. The issue of increasing the loan size will now be discussed by both sides.



Pakistan urgently needs the revival of the IMF package to revive confidence of the international community in its economic policy to get investment and access to global lending institutions.