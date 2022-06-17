Pakistan seeks US help to revive IMF deal

Pakistan has sought support from the US for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, as the global lender is yet to agree to a staff level pact despite the government having taken many difficult steps.



Sources have said the government's economic team with US Ambassador Donald Blome and sought Washington's support and acknowledgement of the actions taken so far, The Express Tribune reported.



Blome was apprised about measures that have been taken to revive the programme and bring stability in the economy, they added.