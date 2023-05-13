Imran issues ultimatum after authorities prohibit him from leaving court premises

Meanwhile, intermittent aerial firing took place around the IHC premises, prompting the authorities to put security on high alert. Islamabad police's spokesperson said no one was injured in the firing.



"All police personnel are safe and search teams are investigating the matter," he said.



The Islamabad Police said that gunshots were also heard at H-11 on the Srinagar Highway. Apart from this, gunshots were heard in G-10 near the IHC.



The spokesperson said that policemen came under fire in the G-11 and G-13 areas. Firing also took place in the slum area near the Islamic University.



Police sources attributed the intermittent firing as a reason for restricting Khan within the IHC premises, Geo News reported.