Imran Khan appears before anti-terrorism court, submits surety bonds in four cases

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in four cases, including the attack on Lahore Corp Commander House, and submitted surety bonds in connection with his pre-arrest bail till June 2.

"Khan appeared before the ATC Lahore judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar and submitted surety bonds worth PKR 100,000 each in the four terrorism cases in which he had already been given pre-arrest bail till June 2," a court official told PTI.

As the 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party appeared in the court amid high security, a group of lawyers chanted slogans in his favour.

Khan's counsel also challenged the search warrants of the former premier's Zaman Park Lahore residence in the anti-terrorism court.