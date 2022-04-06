Imran Khan attempted to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

He said that there was no truth in the existence of any threat letter. The alleged 'threat letter' claimed by the PM Khan was written by Asad Qaiser, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also involved in the scheme. He also warned Pak President Arif Alvi to refrain from issuing baseless directives from the Presidency.



Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the main character behind the so-called 'threat letter', former Pak ambassador to the US Asad Majid, was transferred to Belgium just a day before Imran Khan came up with the conspiracy drama to gain public sympathy, Dawn reported.