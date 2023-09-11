Imran Khan denied permission to talk to his sons, seeks contempt of court proceedings

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday filed a petition in a special court seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Attock jail superintendent for allegedly denying him permission to speak to his sons over the phone, according to a media report.

Khan, 70, is in judicial custody till September 13 in the cipher case for allegedly disclosing state secrets. He has been incarcerated in the Attock prison since his arrest on August 5 after a trial convicted him in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was granted permission by the special court, formed to hear cases registered under the Official Secrets Act, to speak to his sons - Qasim and Sulaiman.

However, Khan in the petition sought contempt of court proceedings against the Attock jail superintendent for violating the court’s order, Geo News reported.