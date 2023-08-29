Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's three-year sentence in Toshakhana corruption case

The court said that a copy of the judgement will be available shortly.

"The copy of the judgment will be available shortly … all we are saying now is that (Imran’s) request has been approved,” Justice Farooq said.

The bench also ordered to release the 70-year-old leader on the production of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Khan's legal counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha posted on X, formerly Twitter: "The CJ has accepted our request, suspended the sentence and said a detailed decision would be provided later." Khan's sentence has been suspended but he was not being released as a special court holding his trial in the Official Secrets Act directed the Attock Jail authorities to keep him in the “judicial lockup” and produce him on August 30 before the court in connection with the cipher case.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in custody in the same case.