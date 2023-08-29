Pak court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea in Toshakhana corruption case

The Islamabad High Court is set to announce its verdict on Tuesday on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the verdict after hearing both parties’ counsels on Monday.

The bench later said that the reserved judgment would be announced at 11:00 AM on Tuesday.

A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to three years in prison on August 5.