Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in missing cypher case: Reports

The diplomatic cable in question was the same document Khan had for long mentioned as evidence of a US-backed conspiracy to remove him from the prime minister's seat last year.

Khan had waved a document at a rally days before his ouster as prime minister in April (2022), saying it was proof of a foreign conspiracy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's interrogation in the matter comes days after he was booked under the Official Secrets Act for making the content of a confidential diplomatic cable from the country's embassy in the US public.