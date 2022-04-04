Imran Khan denotified as Prime Minister of Pakistan

A notification from the Cabinet Division said: "Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect."



There is still, however, no clarity over how a caretaker Prime Minister will be appointed as the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition, who make the appointment, are no longer in office, after the dissolution of the National Assembly.



The de-notification comes hours after a day of fast-paced developments as now former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri abruptly dismissed the no-confidence motion as "unconstitutional", saying that it was backed by "foreign powers".