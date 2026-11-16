'May not return alive': Imran Khan raises alarm over health in Pakistan jail

Imran Khan warns that his deteriorating health in prison could prove life-threatening.

He alleges that authorities have ignored Supreme Court directions on medical treatment.

Khan also raises concerns over his wife Bushra Bibi's health and prison conditions.

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the country's top judges to ensure proper medical treatment for himself and his wife Bushra Bibi, warning that his deteriorating health could prove life-threatening.

In an open letter addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, Pakistan's World Cup-winning cricket captain sought the implementation of earlier court orders on his medical treatment and prison conditions.

His lawyer Salman Safdar shared the letter on X on Monday, 16 November following a meeting with Khan at Adiala jail last week. Khan (74) has been behind bars since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases. His wife was arrested in January 2025 in a corruption case.

'At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,' Khan wrote.

He attributed his deteriorating health to prolonged solitary confinement and inadequate medical care. He claimed his blood pressure had risen to dangerously high levels and that doctors had warned him of the risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.