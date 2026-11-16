'May not return alive': Imran Khan raises alarm over health in Pakistan jail
Jailed former PM seeks medical treatment for himself and wife Bushra Bibi, warns his condition could put his life at risk
Imran Khan warns that his deteriorating health in prison could prove life-threatening.
He alleges that authorities have ignored Supreme Court directions on medical treatment.
Khan also raises concerns over his wife Bushra Bibi's health and prison conditions.
Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the country's top judges to ensure proper medical treatment for himself and his wife Bushra Bibi, warning that his deteriorating health could prove life-threatening.
In an open letter addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, Pakistan's World Cup-winning cricket captain sought the implementation of earlier court orders on his medical treatment and prison conditions.
His lawyer Salman Safdar shared the letter on X on Monday, 16 November following a meeting with Khan at Adiala jail last week. Khan (74) has been behind bars since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases. His wife was arrested in January 2025 in a corruption case.
'At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,' Khan wrote.
He attributed his deteriorating health to prolonged solitary confinement and inadequate medical care. He claimed his blood pressure had risen to dangerously high levels and that doctors had warned him of the risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.
Khan also raised concerns about his wife's health, alleging that her eyesight was deteriorating and that she needed further surgery. Bushra Bibi suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent surgery. Khan claimed that she was subsequently sent back to solitary confinement and denied access to her doctors and medical records.
He said the Supreme Court had directed authorities on 18 August to transfer him to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital, constitute a medical board to examine him and allow him to meet his family. However, he alleged, the directions remained unimplemented and his condition had deteriorated since.
'I do not ask your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the honourable SC and proper treatment for our medical conditions,' he wrote.
Khan further alleged that he was confined to his cell for up to 22 hours a day and denied access to family members, lawyers, books and television. He said his meetings with legal counsel were also severely restricted. According to Khan, a jail medical board had documented his anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his wife and family, besides access to reading material and television.
The couple are serving 17-year prison sentences in the Toshakhana-2 case, which concerns the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an official visit in 2021.
Khan is also serving prison terms in other cases. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has repeatedly alleged that the legal proceedings against him are politically motivated.
With agency inputs