How Imran's aura as cricketer keeps him afloat in his darkest hour

Imran Khan was first known to the world as one of cricket’s finest allrounders and Pakistan's most charismatic captain. And it is that identity that has resurrected him in public consciousness over the past few weeks. Which has surely generated heat under the collar for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and the country’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Two written appeals by former international cricket captains — a brainchild of Australian great Greg Chappell — to provide the 73-year-old former Pakistan prime minister the medical treatment of his family’s choice and permission to his family members to visit him at Adyala jail has fallen on deaf ears.

The embarrassment for the country's already controversial human rights record, however, came from unexpected quarters when, on the opening day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s last week, Michael Atherton’s explosive interview on Sky Sports with Imran’s sons Suleiman and Kasim went on air.

The interview — conducted after Suleiman and Kasim were shown a giant portrait of their father — was high on emotion, and the buzz was that PCB even considered pulling out the team after lunch for airing a ‘political’ interview. The age-old notion of sport and politics not going hand in hand has long ceased to be, and Naqvi himself — PCB chairman, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, and a key minister — is a prime example.