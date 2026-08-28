Sky Sports interview of Imran’s sons sparks outrage in cricket community

The outrage in the cricket community over Imran Khan’s detention over past three years boiled over with a Sky Sports interview of the former Pakistan prime minister and cricket captain’s two sons during the ongoing England-Pakistan Test at Lord’s, drawing the ire of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). A Cricinfo report says the PCB complained to Sky Sports and even considered whether Pakistan’s players should stay off the field for the start of the second session on Thursday, 27 August as a mark of protest.

This comes in the wake of another letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week, signed by 22 former international captains including Mike Atherton — now a Sky Sports TV pundit who interviewed Imran’s sons Suleiman and Kasim.

This is the second letter by the captains, former colleagues and rivals of Imran, making a three-point request to provide medical treatment of his choice and allowing family members to visit him. Two more former captains — England’s Mike Gatting and South African Kepler Wessels — have meanwhile also joined the appeal.

During the 18-minute conversation with Atherton, the brothers spoke about their father’s health and voiced fears over his safety, while also highlighting their ongoing efforts to secure appropriate medical treatment for him. “It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him in there. Keep him in as long as possible and silence him,” Kasim said in the interview.