Captains' movement for Imran Khan gains steam, needs more intensity
Not surprisingly, no former Pakistan captains among 14 signatories in petition asking Pak govt to take better care of Khan
The letter signed by 14 former international cricket captains in support of more humane treatment of, and medical attention to, Imran Khan has certainly touched a chord in the cricketing community. The chorus is now growing, with former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin joining in, a case of better late than never.
It’s been nearly three years that the 73-year-old Khan — Pakistan's only 50-over World Cup-winning captain and one of the game's most charismatic characters — was sentenced to prison after being convicted in ‘corruption related cases’. The plot to debilitate a former PM during in prison looks familiar given Pakistan's track record, and there were repeated false alarms about him killed in prison, while his family has been crying hoarse about his alleged mistreatment.
What proved the last straw was news that Khan would have to be shifted to hospital, having lost 85 per cent of his eyesight. The man who initiated the praiseworthy move to rally the global cricket community around one of its own was Greg Chappell, who approached Sunil Gavaskar to lend his signature to an appeal which has moved the cricketing world. Responding to Gavaskar’s request to join the movement was Kapil Dev, who once revelled in his battle with Khan for the mantle of best allrounder.
‘’When the request came from (Greg) Chappell, I agreed to it as it’s an appeal being made on humanitarian grounds and not a political intervention,’’ Gavaskar told Indian Express. ‘’I have known Imran since India played against Worcester way back in 1971. He was a 17-year-old then, trying to qualify as an overseas player. Since then, we have played against each other, captained our countries, and got to know each other very well.
“To see news about his recent health issues due to inadequate treatment made me want to make this appeal on humanitarian grounds. We are not entering any political discussions here. Political differences aside, this is purely a humanitarian concern,” he said.
The camaraderie between the 76-year-old Gavaskar and Khan transcended the passage of time well after their playing days. A soft drink commercial starring the two larger-than-life characters became a landmark in an era when the practice of using star cricketers for advertisements was in its infancy.
When bilateral cricket resumed after a seven-year gap following the 1971 Bangladesh War, Khan was one of the most sought-after names in India’s elite circles, and also famously starred in a bathing soap ad. Any question on the toughest batter to bowl to almost inevitably elicited one answer from him: "Sunil."
The history of bonhomie between the two sides, not to speak of the personal equation between some of the cricketers, was never mired in toxicity — unlike the current 'no handshake' policy from the Indian team. The chemistry between 'Shaz and Waz' (Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram), milked by broadcasters as a hugely popular TV show, spilled into their personal lives, with Akram being a regular visitor to the former’s farmhouse at Alibaug off Mumbai.
Even as late as the 2023 Asia Cup, one remembers Shaheen Shah Afridi presenting Jasprit Bumrah with a gift hamper for the Indian speedster’s newborn baby.
Referring to the gesture from the captains, Ganguly said: “They (have done the right thing. I hope his health recovers and he gets the right treatment. He has put Pakistan on the world map, first as captain of the Pakistan cricket team and then as prime minister, so he should be looked after, and I expect that.”
The signatories to the appeal — apart from Gavaskar and Kapil Dev — are Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright — a line-up representing some of the most influential figures in modern cricket.
Not surprisingly, the list of elite captains has no representatives from Pakistan and Bangladesh — though Pakistan pace-bowling greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis did raise a discreet appeal that the man who mentored them be provided with adequate healthcare. The narrative may be building, but it clearly needs more intensity — and fast — to move the government to act.
