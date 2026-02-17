Gavaskar, Kapil among 14 former captains urging Imran’s medical care

Fourteen former international cricket captains — including India’s Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev — have written to the Pakistan government expressing “deep concern” over the reported deterioration of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health, calling for adequate medical treatment and dignified conditions of detention.

Khan (73) has been incarcerated since 2023 following his conviction in a corruption case. Recent reports from Pakistan have claimed that the 1992 cricket World Cup-winning captain has suffered severe damage to his eyesight while in custody at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, with some accounts alleging he has lost up to 85 per cent of vision in his right eye.

In a joint letter titled 'Appeal by Former International Cricket Captains', the group urged authorities to ensure fair treatment for Khan and safeguard his health.

“We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket,” the letter stated.

“Recent reports concerning his health — particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody — and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.”

Framing their appeal in the language of sport rather than politics, the former skippers said the principles that define cricket should extend beyond the field.

“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”