Gavaskar, Kapil among 14 former captains urging Imran’s medical care
Cricket legends cite “deep concern” over jailed ex-PM’s health, call for dignified treatment and fair process
Fourteen former international cricket captains — including India’s Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev — have written to the Pakistan government expressing “deep concern” over the reported deterioration of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health, calling for adequate medical treatment and dignified conditions of detention.
Khan (73) has been incarcerated since 2023 following his conviction in a corruption case. Recent reports from Pakistan have claimed that the 1992 cricket World Cup-winning captain has suffered severe damage to his eyesight while in custody at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, with some accounts alleging he has lost up to 85 per cent of vision in his right eye.
In a joint letter titled 'Appeal by Former International Cricket Captains', the group urged authorities to ensure fair treatment for Khan and safeguard his health.
“We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket,” the letter stated.
“Recent reports concerning his health — particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody — and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.”
Framing their appeal in the language of sport rather than politics, the former skippers said the principles that define cricket should extend beyond the field.
“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”
Along with Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, the signatories include Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright — a line-up representing some of the most influential figures in modern cricket.
The letter calls on Pakistan to ensure:
Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of Khan’s choosing
Humane and dignified detention conditions in line with international standards, including regular family visits
Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay
“Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn — and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career,” the letter said.
The appeal emphasises that it is made “in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings.”
The former captains also highlighted Khan’s legacy in the sport. As captain, he led Pakistan to their maiden Cricket World Cup triumph in 1992 — a campaign widely regarded as one of the most dramatic in the tournament’s history. Revered as one of cricket’s finest all-rounders, Khan’s influence extended well beyond statistics, shaping an entire generation of players in Pakistan and inspiring respect among rivals.
“Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit,” the letter noted.
Beyond cricket, Khan went on to serve as Pakistan’s Prime Minister after being democratically elected in 2018. “Regardless of political perspectives,” the letter stated, “he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.”
