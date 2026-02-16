Medical board reports improvement in ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's eyesight

A panel of doctors on Monday reported measurable improvement in both the eyesight and overall ocular condition of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan — also one of the country's most successful cricket captains — after conducting a court-mandated examination.

The medical assessment was carried out on Sunday by two specialists, in compliance with a directive from the Supreme Court permitting a comprehensive evaluation of the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s eyes.

The apex court had intervened after its appointed counsel Salman Safdar met the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on 12 February and later informed judges that Khan had complained of retaining only about 15 per cent vision in his right eye. Khan had also stated that his eyesight had remained normal until October last year, when he developed an eye ailment for which he subsequently received treatment.

According to an official medical report shared with the media, Dr Nadeem Qureshi of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and Dr Muhammad Arif Khan of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, examined Khan.

The findings recorded that, without corrective lenses, vision in Khan’s right eye measured 6/24 partial, while his left eye was 6/9. With glasses, however, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6.

The report further noted a marked reduction in swelling in the right eye, with retinal thickness decreasing from 550 microns to 350 microns — a change doctors described as indicative of recovery.

The medical board prescribed eye drops for both eyes and advised that Khan undergo two additional diagnostic tests.