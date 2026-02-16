Medical board reports improvement in ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's eyesight
Medical board notes reduced swelling and better vision; personal physicians seek independent access
A panel of doctors on Monday reported measurable improvement in both the eyesight and overall ocular condition of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan — also one of the country's most successful cricket captains — after conducting a court-mandated examination.
The medical assessment was carried out on Sunday by two specialists, in compliance with a directive from the Supreme Court permitting a comprehensive evaluation of the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s eyes.
The apex court had intervened after its appointed counsel Salman Safdar met the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on 12 February and later informed judges that Khan had complained of retaining only about 15 per cent vision in his right eye. Khan had also stated that his eyesight had remained normal until October last year, when he developed an eye ailment for which he subsequently received treatment.
According to an official medical report shared with the media, Dr Nadeem Qureshi of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and Dr Muhammad Arif Khan of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, examined Khan.
The findings recorded that, without corrective lenses, vision in Khan’s right eye measured 6/24 partial, while his left eye was 6/9. With glasses, however, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6.
The report further noted a marked reduction in swelling in the right eye, with retinal thickness decreasing from 550 microns to 350 microns — a change doctors described as indicative of recovery.
The medical board prescribed eye drops for both eyes and advised that Khan undergo two additional diagnostic tests.
The report also stated that PTI chairman Gohar Khan and Senate ppposition leader Allama Nasir Abbas visited PIMS the same day, where they were briefed by the board that had examined Khan at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, where the former premier is currently lodged.
"During the course of briefing by experts, personal physicians of Imran Khan including Dr Asim Yusuf and Dr Khurram Mirza were also briefed over phone call (more than 25 minutes) to the extent of their satisfaction," the report said.
However, Dr Yusuf — chief medical officer at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, founded by Khan — offered a more cautious assessment. In a video posted on the hospital’s official X account, he said he "could not confirm or deny the veracity" of the information conveyed by the prison medical board.
He said the telephonic discussion with the doctors lasted around 40 minutes and covered the course of treatment administered to Khan. "They told us, in their view, that Khan had shown significant improvement as a result of treatment and his vision had improved significantly as well," Dr Yusuf said. He clarified that he was unable to independently verify or contradict the assessment because he "had not seen" Khan personally or been involved in his care.
Dr Yusuf also sought permission for himself and Dr Faisal Sultan — or physicians nominated by Khan’s family — to examine the former prime minister directly. He further recommended that Khan be transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for specialised treatment.
Khan has remained in custody since 5 August 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence following his conviction in a corruption case. He is currently detained at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.
With PTI inputs