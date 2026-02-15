Pakistan: PTI alleges secret hospital transfer plan for Imran Khan, calls it ‘risk to his life’

“We express grave concern over reports and speculations suggesting a plan to secretly shift our leader to a hospital without informing his family,” the party said. “Such an act would constitute a blatant violation of both fundamental human rights and prevailing legal requirements.”

PTI argued that Pakistan’s prison regulations mandate that authorities notify family members and designated doctors before arranging any medical check-up, treatment or transfer of an inmate. Any secrecy surrounding Khan’s health, it added, would echo troubling precedents and amount to deliberately placing his well-being at risk.

Describing the delay in providing comprehensive medical care as “extremely unfortunate and inhumane”, the party demanded immediate intervention, declaring that “no compromise whatsoever will be made regarding the health and well-being of our leader”.

The political temperature rose further on Friday as members of Pakistan’s opposition alliance staged a sit-in near Parliament House, spotlighting concerns over Khan’s deteriorating health in custody. Simultaneously, the Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) — an alliance that includes PTI — launched a protest outside Parliament House, vowing to continue demonstrations until Khan is admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed authorities to constitute a medical board to examine Khan’s eyes following reports of vision impairment.

Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after being convicted in a corruption case. He is currently lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi — a confinement that, as the latest controversy unfolds, remains at the heart of Pakistan’s charged political landscape.

With IANS inputs