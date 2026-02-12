Pakistan SC orders medical board to examine Imran Khan’s reported vision loss

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday directed authorities to constitute a medical board to examine jailed former prime minister Imran Khan following reports of vision loss in one eye, while also ordering that he be allowed to speak with his children.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan issued the directions while hearing a case related to the living conditions and health of the 73-year-old leader, who has been lodged in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, since his arrest on 5 August, 2023, after conviction in a corruption case.

“The issue of Imran’s health is most important,” Afridi observed during the hearing, adding that judicial intervention was necessary. The court ordered that a comprehensive medical evaluation be conducted and a report submitted before 16 February.

Concerns over vision loss

The order follows concerns raised by Khan’s party, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), about his health after he underwent a medical procedure last month at a hospital in Islamabad for an eye ailment. According to a report submitted to the court by PTI lawyer Salman Safdar, Khan claimed that despite treatment, he has been left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye.

In the report, Safdar quoted Khan as saying that until October 2025 he had normal “6 x 6 vision” in both eyes, but later experienced persistent blurred vision. Khan alleged that he repeatedly informed jail authorities about the issue but no timely action was taken.