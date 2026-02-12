Pakistan SC orders medical board to examine Imran Khan’s reported vision loss
Apex court directs detailed health check-up before 16 February, allows jailed PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) founder to speak with children
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday directed authorities to constitute a medical board to examine jailed former prime minister Imran Khan following reports of vision loss in one eye, while also ordering that he be allowed to speak with his children.
A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan issued the directions while hearing a case related to the living conditions and health of the 73-year-old leader, who has been lodged in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, since his arrest on 5 August, 2023, after conviction in a corruption case.
“The issue of Imran’s health is most important,” Afridi observed during the hearing, adding that judicial intervention was necessary. The court ordered that a comprehensive medical evaluation be conducted and a report submitted before 16 February.
Concerns over vision loss
The order follows concerns raised by Khan’s party, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), about his health after he underwent a medical procedure last month at a hospital in Islamabad for an eye ailment. According to a report submitted to the court by PTI lawyer Salman Safdar, Khan claimed that despite treatment, he has been left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye.
In the report, Safdar quoted Khan as saying that until October 2025 he had normal “6 x 6 vision” in both eyes, but later experienced persistent blurred vision. Khan alleged that he repeatedly informed jail authorities about the issue but no timely action was taken.
The report further stated that an ophthalmologist from PIMS Hospital, Dr Muhammad Arif, was eventually called after Khan suffered a sudden and complete loss of vision in the right eye. According to Khan, doctors diagnosed a blood clot that caused severe damage despite treatment.
Court allows phone call with children
Besides ordering the medical board, the bench directed authorities to facilitate a phone call between Khan and his children, noting that maintaining family contact was also an important concern.
Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan told the court that it was the state’s responsibility to ensure proper medical facilities for prisoners.
The court had earlier asked Safdar to visit Adiala Jail and submit a report on Khan’s living conditions — the first such meeting with the former premier since December 2, when his sister Uzma Khan was allowed a brief visit.
Conflicting claims on health
While Safdar’s report detailed concerns over Khan’s eyesight and jail conditions, the lawyer later clarified that he had not publicly commented on Khan’s health, saying any statements attributed to him were “misrepresented”. On the day of his meeting, he had told reporters that the incarcerated leader appeared “fine and healthy”.
The case continues to draw political attention in Pakistan, with PTI leaders alleging inadequate medical care, while authorities maintain that Khan is receiving necessary treatment under jail regulations.