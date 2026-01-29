Imran Khan had minor eye procedure, says minister; party alleges permanent vision loss

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment at a government hospital last week and is currently in “good health”, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday, amid conflicting claims by his party and family members.

Tarar confirmed that Khan, 73, was taken from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after eye specialists examined him inside the prison and advised further assessment.

Speaking to Geo News, Tarar said Khan was hospitalised late Saturday night on doctors’ advice and, after further examination, underwent a minor medical procedure that lasted around 20 minutes.

“After obtaining his written consent, doctors carried out the procedure. His vital signs remained stable throughout and he was shifted back to Adiala Jail with medical instructions,” the minister said.

“Currently, he is in good health,” Tarar added, dismissing social media reports suggesting that Khan’s condition was serious.

He said access to medical facilities and specialist care was provided to all prisoners as per jail rules, and rejected allegations of negligence or concealment by the authorities.

The clarification came after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday claimed that its jailed founder was suffering from a serious eye condition that could lead to permanent damage if not treated promptly.

In a post on X, the PTI cited “credible media reports” claiming Khan had been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, a condition involving blockage of the retinal vein.

“According to medical experts who reportedly examined him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive condition which carries a high risk of permanent loss of eyesight if not properly treated,” the party said.

PTI chairman Gohar Khan also voiced concern, saying neither the party nor Khan’s family had been informed about the nature of his illness, and demanded that a meeting be allowed immediately.

“If not today, then at least tomorrow, a meeting should be permitted,” he said.